No need to write emails yourself as Google integrates AI tools

Google has started public testing of new integrated AI tools for Gmail and Google Docs, which will be available worldwide soon.

The generative AI tools will help users to create, connect, and collaborate more effectively.

The new AI-powered features will be rolled out for Google Workspace users, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat.

Here’s a brief overview of how users will be able to use the AI tools specifically in Gmail and Docs:

Gmail AI tools

Users can use generative AI to draft everything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter.

Google can take what users have written and make it more elaborate or shorten it, including down to bullet points.

There’s also the ability to “Formalize” a message and a whimsical “I’m feeling lucky” option that adds levity and makes other stylistic choices like emoji.

Google Docs AI tools

AI can make the text more detailed or rewrite it to be concise.

It can be used to draft blog posts or even write song lyrics.

There will be a “Help me write” button on the web that expands when clicked to reveal a prompt input.

Google then generates your request, with users able to thumbs up/down, generate/“View another,” and “Refine.”

You can then “Insert” it into your current document and make edits.

Within Gmail and Docs, users who are testing the AI tools in Google’s test program will be able to submit feedback that Google will use to refine and iterate on the generative AI functionality.

Unlike Bard, Google has not set any waitlist for users to get the AI tools for Google Workspace, so the AI features are expected to be released for everyone with a version update.