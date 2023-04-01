Bushra Bibi moves IHC against NAB probe into Toshakhana

After former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife has also challenged the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation into the Toshakhana case, in the Islamabad High Court.

The former first lady, Bushra Bibi, has also challenged the NAB investigation into Toshakhana, after her husband, the PTI chairman, did the same earlier.

Also Read: NAB serves call-up notices to Imran, wife in Toshakhana probe

An application was filed on behalf of Bushra Bibi, challenging the NAB notices to her in the probe.

The application urged the court to stop NAB from converting the case inquiry into an investigation.

Also Read: NAB summons Farah Gogi in Toshakhana probe on 21st

The bureau should also be should be stopped from taking any disciplinary action against the applicant, the former first lady requested the IHC.

After Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi also challenged the pending NAB investigation in the Islamabad High Court.