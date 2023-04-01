Google announces major changes to perks, hiring process - find out what they are!

Google has announced plans to reduce or eliminate some of its company-wide perks, including free snacks, laundry services, massages, and company lunches, in an effort to cut down on extravagant expenses.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ruth Porat, emphasized the need to use funds efficiently and focus on higher-priority work.

The company will also slow down its hiring process and discontinue spending on personal equipment such as laptops.

The perk adjustments will vary based on office location needs and trends seen in each office space. The company is contemplating closing the micro kitchen on days that see a lower volume of use and shifting some fitness class schedules depending on how they are being used.

However, Google claims that the perk reductions are necessary to create savings to support other improvements such as machine utilization.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced earlier this year that the company would be cutting Google staff by about 6%, amounting to roughly 12,000 employees, to direct the company’s talent and capital to its highest priorities, including Artificial Intelligence.

A Google spokesperson, Ryan Lamon, emphasized that the company will continue to offer industry-leading perks, benefits, and amenities, but some adjustments will be made to help the company remain responsible stewards of its resources. The news may not make Google employees happy, but it is a necessary step for the company to save funds and focus on its high-priority work, including Artificial Intelligence.