Court puts off Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The PTI leader appeared before the court and Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, the judges asked Shahbaz Gill about his departure to US and return. Upon which Gill pleaded the court for leniency as he had to go abroad.

Later, Judge Sipra deferred the process of framing charges against him till May 6.

Shahbaz Gill gets permission to travel to US

Earlier on March 29, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to travel to the United States for four weeks.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard Gill’s petition to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL) which had been added on the request of the Islamabad administration.

During the hearing, Gill appeared before the court requesting to remove his name from the ECL so he can travel to the US for his “professional responsibilities, research work, and administrative responsibilities”.

The government counsel urged the court that various cases had been registered against him. Gill’s name was added to ECL at the request of the Islamabad commissioner. The counsel said Gill had requested the federal government to remove his name from the ECL, however, this matter would discuss in the next cabinet meeting.

After hearing all the arguments, the court granted permission to Shahbaz Gill to travel to United State for four weeks and sought an answer from the federal government until the next hearing.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

The federal government has approached the apex court for cancellation of the bail.