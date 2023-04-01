Ruling PDM to join heads in Lahore today to discuss political, legal imbroglio

Amid the ongoing political, economic, and legal turmoil, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the allied parties today in Lahore.

The huddle’s announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down the petition of the ruling alliance over the formation of a full court bench in elections delay the case.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) bigwigs would meet at PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence in Lahore while other leaders would join the meeting via video link.

While the current political situation, the upcoming elections in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, and the SC proceedings, as well as the role of the CJP and the top court, will take centre stage during the huddle.

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court bench

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a conversation with media persons in London raised questions over the proceedings of the apex court and called for a full court in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections case.

The former premier citing prices of vegetables, US dollar, sugar, Electricity bill, flour, and other essential commodities, said that his government controlled the prices and provided relief to the masses.

He said load shedding was also eliminated while terrorism was over and foreign exchange reserves had reached the highest level.

Nawaz Sharif said nowadays Pakistan has to request Rs1 billion from friendly countries.

PMLN supremo said Imran Khan has turned such a good nation into beggars.

Speaking from London, Nawaz Sharif said PMLN said goodbye to the international lender IMF.