Ruling PDM joins heads in Lahore to discuss political, legal imbroglio

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday is presiding over a meeting of the allied parties to mull over the ongoing political, economic, and legal turmoil at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

The huddle’s announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan turned down the petition of the ruling alliance over the formation of a full court bench in elections delay the case.

The current political situation, the upcoming elections in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, and the SC proceedings, as well as the role of the CJP and the top court, will take centre stage during the huddle.

While the ruling alliance would also consider a proposal to approach the Supreme Judicial Council on certain matters.

Sources said the deposed premier Nawaz Sharif is likely to join the discussion from London via video link, to help formulate a political strategy to address the upcoming agitation by the PTI and Imran in the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court bench

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a conversation with media persons in London raised questions over the proceedings of the apex court and called for a full court in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections case.

The former premier citing prices of vegetables, US dollar, sugar, Electricity bill, flour, and other essential commodities, said that his government controlled the prices and provided relief to the masses.

He said load shedding was also eliminated while terrorism was over and foreign exchange reserves had reached the highest level.

Nawaz Sharif said nowadays Pakistan has to request Rs1 billion from friendly countries.

PMLN supremo said Imran Khan has turned such a good nation into beggars.

Speaking from London, Nawaz Sharif said PMLN said goodbye to the international lender IMF.