Ruling coalition calls for full court or else agrees to boycott election case hearing

In a move that could further escalate political tensions in Pakistan, the ruling coalition has agreed to boycott the ongoing Supreme Court (SC) proceeding on the election delay case.

The decision to boycott the hearing came after the top court rejected the ruling alliance’s plea for a full court bench in the election delay case.

Today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the allied parties at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who joined via video-link from London.

Sharif proposed that the allies should boycott the apex court hearing until a full court bench is constituted.

The proposal was unanimously accepted by all coalition partners, indicating a hardening of the political stance against the judiciary.

The current political situation, the upcoming elections in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, and the SC proceedings, as well as the role of the CJP and the top court, took center stage during the huddle.

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court bench

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a conversation with media persons in London raised questions over the proceedings of the apex court and called for a full court in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections case.

The former premier citing prices of vegetables, US dollar, sugar, Electricity bill, flour, and other essential commodities, said that his government controlled the prices and provided relief to the masses.

He said load shedding was also eliminated while terrorism was over and foreign exchange reserves had reached the highest level.

Nawaz Sharif said nowadays Pakistan has to request Rs1 billion from friendly countries.

PMLN supremo said Imran Khan has turned such a good nation into beggars.

Speaking from London, Nawaz Sharif said PMLN said goodbye to the international lender IMF.