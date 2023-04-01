Punjab police nabbed over 960 gangs in last 70 days: report

The Punjab police has released a report of its operations and the number of dacoits killed in the last 70 days.

According to the report, police teams arrested 965 dacoit gangs arrested from across the province.

The report further says during the operations, more than 32 kilograms of narcotics were seized.

Teams of Counter-Terrorism Department arrested 69 alleged terrorists in 301 intelligence-based operations.

Four allegedly dangerous terrorists were gunned down in incidents of firing on the CTD teams, according to the report.

Suspected robbers and criminals fired at police 139 times, while in retaliation, 61 suspects were killed.

In all the encounters over the period under review, 80 dangerous criminals and passersby were injured.

The report stated that one police officer was martyred and 21 injured in police encounters in the last 70 days.

More than 62,000 criminals wanted in various crimes were arrested across the province.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has ordered to intensify the crackdown on criminals.