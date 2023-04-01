Qureshi, Fawad fail to appear for interim bail plea hearing

The Lahore district and sessions court on Saturday morning took up the interim bail pleas of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the case of using inciting language in press conferences and blocking roads.

However, the suspects’ counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing till 10am, which was granted.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry had moved the court for interim bails in the case.

However, the three leaders did not appear in court, while the police submitted the report to the court.

A case against the suspects is registered at the Race Course police station.