Interim bails of Qureshi, Fawad extended till 13th in inciting speeches case

The Lahore district and sessions court on Saturday morning took up the interim bail pleas of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the case of using inciting language in press conferences and blocking roads.

The court later ordered Qureshi and Chaudhry to participate in the investigation. Their interim bails were extended till April 13.

Three PTI leaders, including Chaudhry, Qureshi and Shibli Faraz, had moved the court for interim bails in the case.

Earlier, none of the three leaders appeared in court, while the police submitted the report to the court.

The suspects’ counsel had requested the court to adjourn the hearing till 10am, which was granted.

A case against the suspects is registered at the Race Course police station.