Skipper Babar Azam making waves across borders in Indian textbooks

Right-hand top-order batsman Babar Azam, the master of calculated hits and a batting sensation whose prowess and excellence have made him one of the most sought-after names in the world of modern cricket.

Fans of Pakistan’s skipper have widely shared a page from an Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) textbook of eighth class on social media, as it includes a question about the player.

The question is based on nicknames of cricketers and reads: “Cricket is the most loved game in India and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favorite cricketers?” His nickname, ‘Bobby’, is also included in the answers.

This is yet another honor for the batsman, who is currently the world’s No. 1 ODI batter. Along with him, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, West Indies’ Chris Gayle, and South Africa’ AB de Villiers are also featured in the Indian textbook.