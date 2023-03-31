New market timings for Ramadan notified

The Lahore District Administration on Friday notified new timings for markets during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued on the orders of the Lahore High Court, all restaurants and food points will be allowed to open from Iftar to 6 am, while the bakeries can be opened till 1 am in Ramadan. Bakeries will be allowed to open till 1 am on the three days of Eid.

Officials also said that hospitals, medical stores, laboratories, milk shops and tandoors, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and puncture shops have also been given exemptions.

The notification further stated that the restrictions would remain as per the previous working hours after the month of fasting.