Shoaib Malik plays Badminton with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shoaib Malik posted a video on Instagram, in which he was playing Badminton with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik in UAE.

Shoaib Malik was busy playing cricket leagues in last few months, as he played Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and then Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February-March.

After staying away for few months, they finally met at their home in Dubai, in which they have a temporary Badminton court.

Shoaib Malik captioned the video, ‘‘🏏Cricket + 🎾Tennis = 🏸Badminton 😉’’.

Izhaan Mirza Malik’s mother Sania Mirza recently retired from her Tennis career in Dubai in February and reached the final of her last Grand Slam in January at Australian Open.

