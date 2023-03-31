Samsung’s latest update enhances Galaxy S23 camera quality, fixes bugs

Samsung is releasing a crucial camera update for the Galaxy S23 series, which aims to enhance video quality and fix several bugs.

The new update improves autofocus speed and accuracy, and it also speeds up the Camera and Gallery apps. Users can now delete photos that were just captured and are getting processed.

Samsung has changed the autofocus algorithm to allow users to take pictures even if the frame is out of focus or not set. Users can also choose to prioritize focus over speed.

The update fixes the bug where a green line appears on the left side when using the rear-facing camera in Photo mode.

The update also improves sharpness and reduces flicker while shooting videos with the ultrawide camera in low-light scenarios using the Super Steady mode.

Samsung has also enhanced the optical image stabilization (OIS) performance to solve the intermittent blurring issue. The update also solves the camera issue where face recognition didn’t work after ending a video call.

The new update is currently rolling out in South Korea and is expected to release globally in the coming weeks.