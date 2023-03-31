Funeral prayer of maryred Sepoy Irshadullah offered in Karak

The funeral prayer of martyred Sepoy Irshadullah was offered in Karak District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sepoy Irshadullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and Security Forces’ troops in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

Senior serving, retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral.

He was laid to rest with full military honour.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.