Strong army vital for strong Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said in Friday that a strong army is essential for a strong Pakistan.

Speaking to senior journalists in Lahore on Friday, he said that strengthening our national institutions is our top priority.

The former PM maintained that his party is ready for negotiations, but nothing will be done outside of the constitution and law.

Imran Khan went on to say that no compromise would be made on the independence of the judiciary and the constitution, adding that free elections are the solution to all problems. “The PTI will go to every limit for democracy,” he added.

The PTI chairman further added that the entire nation will be the lawyers’ for the movement, adding that thousands of our colleagues have been picked up from their homes.