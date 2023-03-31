iPhone users beware: iOS 16.4 update causing trouble

Apple iPhone users are reporting widespread issues following the installation of the latest software update, iOS 16.4.

The most commonly reported problem is rapid battery drain, with some users stating that their device is losing power at an alarming rate.

Other issues include overheating, Siri malfunction, and slow performance.

Apple Support has taken to Twitter to address some of the complaints and offer solutions, but the company has yet to issue any official statements regarding the battery drain issue.

Some experts suggest that the installation of a new operating system can trigger background processes that can last for hours or days, consuming power and giving the impression of rapid battery drain.

iPhone users are advised to consider the potential issues before installing the update.