Umar Akmal still hopeful of comeback in national team

Pakistan Cricket Team’s middle-order batter Umar Akmal has not given up the hope of making the comeback in national team and vowed to improve his performance and fitness until he gets selected.

Umar Akmal was asked if he had hope to get picked for the series against New Zealand, to which he replied that he hopes to get picked before every series.

He was talking to media reporters at DHA Lahore, Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) when he reminded the selectors that he performed well in the domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Umar Akmal said that he wished good luck to every young cricketer who gets picked in the team and he is working on his fitness himself as well.

He also said that he would quit playing cricket whenever he feels that he is not fit anymore and he takes all the formats of cricket as a challenge.

The aggressive batter, who scored two ODI centuries for Pakistan, said that he is still focussed to play cricket and still does not miss any match of the club cricket.