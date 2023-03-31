Pakistan will develop by working hard together: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard for the country, and Pakistan will prosper if will all work together.

Addressing an event under the auspices of Islamabad Industrial Association, he said that the government alone cannot do anything and the development of the industrial sector and the solution of problems is a priority. “The business community is the backbone of the economy, he said.

The financial czar said that Pakistan was a macro-economically unstable country in 2013, and at that time there were rumours of default but during 2013 to 2017, Pakistan became the 24th largest economy in the world.

The minister went on to say that during the previous era of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding that the country was developing rapidly.

He said, “Pakistan was going to join the list of G20 countries, while during the PTI era, the economy was downgraded from 24th to 47th, now we have to leave these things behind and move forward.”