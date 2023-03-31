Malala shares love-filled post for husband Asser Malik

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently shared pictures of a very creative gift from her husband, she also wrote a loving caption for him.

Taking to Instagram, she said that she loves so many traits of her husband but there is one specific that she adores the most, she wrote, “One of the many things I love about my husband @asser.malik is that he gives the most thoughtful gifts (and yes, I’ve seen your comments about his other assets as well). On our recent trip to LA, he gave me these custom painted shoes by @youareflover and I wore them for a visit to the Santa Monica pier.”

View this post on Instagram

The nobel laureate shared pictures of her and her husband venturing around Los Angeles, where her husband gifted her a pair of custom painted shoes, and she loved them. She also posted a picture of the shoes along with Asser’s shoes. The shoes had the traditional colourful truck art designs painted on them. Malala was all dolled up in a blue jeans and kurta with a black over coat, while continuing her tradition of covering her head with a head scarf. Asser also accompanied her in the pictures.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2021, and remained in the limelight of social media news for a long time.