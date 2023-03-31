Who would accept the verdict of unaccepted SC bench? Nawaz Sharif questions

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif’s in conversation with the media from London said Parliament has expressed its opinion and passed judicial reforms bill and all political forces are agreed that a full court should be formed on the election-related case.

It is pertinent to note that The Supreme Court of Pakistan Practice and Procedure Bill have now been sent to the President of the country for signature.

Even in 2017, such a bench was formed where the future of Pakistan looks bleak, Nawaz Sharif, adding that, in 2018, a ‘dirty joke’ was played with Pakistan,“ former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said.

PMLN supremo citing prices of vegetables, US dollar, sugar, Electricity bill, flour and other essential commodities, said that his government controlled the prices and provided relief to the masses.

He said load shedding was also eliminated while terrorism was over and foreign exchange reserves had reached the highest level.

Nawaz Sharif said nowadays Pakistan has to request Rs1 billion from friendly countries.

PMLN supremo said Imran Khan has turned such a good nation into beggars.

Speaking from London, Nawaz Sharif said PMLN said goodbye to the international lender IMF.

‘No suo-motu on General Bajwa’s claims’

PMLN supremo said why there has been no suo-motu on the claims made by General (rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Nawaz Sharif warned that Supreme Court decision (on the KP and Punjab elections delay case) would lead to nation anywhere.

Former prime minister said beware of the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.

“After this decision, the price of the dollar will increase to Rs500,” Nawaz Sharif further added.

He said everyone is saying that there was the discrimination with Nawaz Sharif but no one is taking the responsibility.