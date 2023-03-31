Malala sets sight on owning team in Women’s Cricket League in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, reportedly inquired Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about bidding process of Women’s Cricket Team, as she hopes to own a team in the T20 league.

Samaa TV learnt that Malala Yousafzai had earlier contacted Ramiz Raja and his administration about the same matter and now she has contacted the current management committee.

Malala Yousafzai had earlier represented Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup opening ceremony exhibition event and played with former Test captain Azhar Ali.

Malala’s husband Asser Malik worked with PCB in the past, whereas Malala also told in the past that she loves playing and watching cricket.

She also visited Pakistan Women Cricketers in PCB Headquarters in Lahore whereas she also met and encouraged the players when they were playing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had arranged the women’s exhibition matches in Rawalpindi during PSL this year, in which players from other countries had also participated.

On the other hand, PCB has plans to arrange the first season of Women’s PSL this year.