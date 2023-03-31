Ishtiaq Ahmed’s upcoming movie to star Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir who was recently seen in Netflix’s “Resident Evil” was selected to play an eminent role in the forthcoming film which is heard to be based on Ishtiaq Ahmad’s series “Inspector Jamshed.”

Alongside Ahad, Umair Rana and Anoushay Ashraf will also be featured. The direction will be done Fahad Noor, whereas creator zone will be its production house. It is pertinent to mention that, recently the news of Ahad Raza Mir’s separation from his wife Sajal aly was making rounds on social media. Though it hasn’t been confirmed or denied by the couple yet.

As soon as the rumors were up on the internet, the “Ehd-e-Wafa” star faced immense backlash from netizens, and it is known that he hasn’t been much active on social media ever since.

He played a prominent role in the Netflix series “Resident Evil” released last year, after which he faced backlash as he had done some bold scenes in the mentioned season.