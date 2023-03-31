WhatsApp takes inspiration from Instagram for their latest update

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a text editor feature that resembles Instagram’s popular text overlay functionality.

This new feature adds to the growing list of shared features between WhatsApp and its sibling apps, Instagram and Facebook, while still maintaining its focus on instant messaging.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp (v2.23.7.17) now includes an enhanced text editor experience that is accessible when adding a text overlay to an image sent to a contact or as a status update.

While the app already had the capability to add text overlays, this latest update bundles together several new features and text editing options.

One of the most significant improvements is the availability of seven different font faces, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.

These fonts are displayed in a strip above the keyboard, making it much easier to switch between them. Some of these fonts bear a visual resemblance to those available on Instagram.

To increase the visibility of text in high-contrast situations, the new beta version also allows users to change the text background color. This feature can also be used for artistic purposes, such as when you want to highlight specific text.

Additionally, WhatsApp now includes word processor-like text alignment buttons, enabling users to align the text to the left, right, or center. Previously, only the center alignment was available.

The new text editor feature is currently rolling out to beta testers in stages, so it may take some time before it reaches all Android devices.

However, given the strong indication that this feature will transition to the stable version of the app soon, users can look forward to an enhanced text editing experience.