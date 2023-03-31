All that glitters is gold: Prices spike

The price of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 700 per tola on Friday, selling at Rs 208,700 compared to the previous day’s price of Rs 208,000.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 601 to Rs 178,927, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs 164,016 from Rs 163,466.

There was no change in the price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver, which remained stable at Rs 2270 and Rs 1946.15, respectively.

The international market saw a $10 increase in the price of gold, with it being sold at $1981 instead of its previous price of $1971, according to the association’s report.