Aaqib Javed calls Azam Khan’s inclusion ‘strange experience’

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former fast bowler Aaqib Javed criticised Azam Khan’s fitness once again as he called middle-order batter’s inclusion in the team, a strange decision.

Aaqib Javed was talking with media reporters, during his visit to Lahore’s DHA, Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) for the Ramazan tournament.

He said that there should be some protocols and parameters for the selection in Pakistan team and he might have refused to play in the team, if a player with such fitness was included in the team.

Aaqib Javed had earlier said that Azam Khan should quit cricket and he cannot play cricket until he improves the fitness level.

Azam Khan had played five T20 international matches so far and has scored only seven runs. He also missed some chances, which were one of the reasons Pakistan lost the series against Afghanistan.

Read also: https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/2524482

The former Test cricketer praised Multan Sultans’ bowler Ihsanullah for improving very well and revealed that the bowler had visited Lahore Qalandars’ camp for trials as well, but he had advised him to work on his legs and fitness.