Meera shares heartfelt pictures from Umrah with fans

Meera alias Irtiza Rubab recently went on her Umrah journey, she keeps her fans posted with all the latest updates about her pilgrimage.

Meera took to Instagram to share her warm feelings with her fans, she quoted, “Umra and masjid nabvi 29mar 2023 i prayed for all friends and those too who are not friends yet.”

She shared images of herself standing in front of the gate of Masjid-e-Nabvi. Dressed up in a white gown and white hijab, she looked very elegant yet peaceful.

The “Baaji” star can be see raising her hands to pray, and in some pictures, she was seen holding the holy Quran during prayer time. Her mother accompanied her to the Umrah.

Meera was also seen greeting fans and taking selfies with them. She also told that, “She was able to perform Umrah only because Allah Almighty’s will, as it was a great blessing and honour.”

Fans poured in love and prayers for their favourite star and said that she is blessed to visit Khana-e-Kaaba.

A user wrote, “MashaAllah! May Allah accept your ibadah amen.” Another commented, “MashaAllah! You look so happy Meera jee May Allah bless your life with joy and peace ameen.”