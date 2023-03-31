Rupee weakens by 14 paisa against dollar in interbank market

The Pakistani rupee experienced a slight depreciation of 14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday, closing at Rs283.79 in contrast to the previous day’s closing of Rs283.65.

As per the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the open market rates for the purchase and sale of dollars were Rs283.7 and Rs286.5 correspondingly.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a rise in the value of the euro by Rs1.59, resulting in its closing at Rs309.38 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs307.79.

The Japanese yen exhibited a 01 paisa decrease, concluding at Rs2.13, whereas the British pound’s exchange rate saw an increase of Rs1.46, reaching Rs351.66 from the last day’s closing of Rs350.20.

In addition, the exchange rates for the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa, ending at Rs77.27 and Rs75.60, respectively.