PCB clarifies stance regarding Asia Cup, World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi clarified on Friday that he had discussed the hybrid model to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan and a neutral country for India’s matches but nothing had been discussed officially about World Cup yet.

Najam Sethi was talking in Islamabad, when he said that his statement was taken out of context when a media channel published that Pakistan would not tour India for the World Cup and he had not said anything like this so far.

He also said that it does not mean that they would not discuss the hybrid model at ICC meeting in future.

Some media outlets had earlier reported that Pakistan will not tour India for the World Cup and Pakistan were considering Bangladesh as a venue for playing matches in World Cup.

On the other hand Indian media had reported that BCCI still believe that World Cup matches would not be shifted out of India and Asia Cup would also be played on neutral ground entirely.

Najam Sethi had told the standing committee of senate that the government may not allow Pakistan to visit India for World Cup if Indian team does not come for Asia Cup.

Read also: https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40030386/sports-govt-may-not-allow-to-visit-india-if-they-dont-come-for-asia-cup-sethi