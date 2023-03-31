Stampede into losing lives: At least 11 killed in Karachi

A stampede occurred during a ration distribution event in the SITE area near Naurus Chowrangi in Karachi. As a result, at least 11 people including children lost their lives while many others were injured.

The ration distribution was taking place at a cloth dyeing factory. Unfortunately, chaos ensued as people rushed to get their share which caused a stampede.

Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the scene to manage the situation.

Police clarified no Police force was called for the ration distribution event.

The rescue workers said they found several people injured and rushed them to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Eight bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while two others were brought to Civil Hospital.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Director Dr Nadir Ali Syed said six injured admitted in the hospital are out of danger.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori sought report of the incident from Karachi Commissioner.

Sindh Chief Secretary took notice of the incident.

Sindh Information Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives. He urged philanthropists to inform Police for security before such events to avoid any untoward incidents in the future.

MQM-P Rabeeta Committee called for better arrangements for the charity events and termed the loss of death as shameful incident for the society.

Muslim League Functional Sindh leader Sardar Abdur Raheem also extended support for the victims families.