Stampede into losing lives: At least 10 killed in Karachi

A stampede occurred during a ration distribution event in the SITE area near Naurus Chowrangi in Karachi. As a result, at least 10 people including children lost their lives while many others were injured.

The ration distribution was taking place at a cloth dyeing factory. Unfortunately, chaos ensued as people rushed to get their share which caused a stampede.

Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the scene to manage the situation.

The rescue workers said they found several people injured and rushed them to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Eight bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while two others were brought to Civil Hospital.