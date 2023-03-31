Watch Live
PDM top brass huddle in Lahore today to review political, legal imbroglio

Political bigwigs meeting also to chalk out future political and legal strategy
Usman Khan Apr 01, 2023
<p>Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. PHOTO/FILE</p>

SAMAA TV reported that coalition leaders will give suggestions to get out of the current ‘constitutional crisis’.

The legal team will also brief the coalition leaders on Supreme Court cases.

Sources told SAMAA TV that PM to consider the constitutional options decisions after the consultation meeting with allies parties.

The allies huddle will also review the role of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Baandial amid Constitutional crisis.

Sources claimed the coalition government will repeat the demand of the Supreme Court to form a full court. It has been decided that federal government chalk out future strategy with consensus.

Asif Ali Zardari

maulana fazlur rehman

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Supreme Court (SC)

