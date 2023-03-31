Honda extends halt in production

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd has extended its plant shutdown, which is now the longest to date, by 15 days due to the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

The company cited restrictions on opening letters of credit for imports and halting foreign payments as factors impacting its supply chain.

“The Company is not in a position to continue with its production and ultimately has continued to shut down its plant from April 01, 2023 to April 15, 2023,” the company, a unit of Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd, said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The initial shutdown began on March 8 and was expected to end on March 31, but the company is now unable to continue production due to economic challenges in Pakistan.

Other listed automakers, including Indus Motor Company Limited and Pak Suzuki Motor Company, have also been forced to halt production for the past three quarters due to Pakistan’s economic difficulties.

The country’s central bank foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a level barely sufficient to cover four weeks of imports.