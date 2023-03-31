Watch Live
Dr Khalid Mahmood appointed Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor

Dr. Khalid was serving as Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies, PU
Samaa Web Desk Mar 31, 2023
<p>Dr Khalid Mahmood. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman appointed Dr. Khalid Mahmood as Pro-Vice Chancellor in Punjab University.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood was serving as Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies.

Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has issued a notification in this regard.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood was appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for three years or till retirement.

