Dr Khalid Mahmood appointed Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor
Dr. Khalid was serving as Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies, PU
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman appointed Dr. Khalid Mahmood as Pro-Vice Chancellor in Punjab University.
Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has issued a notification in this regard.
Dr. Khalid Mahmood was appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for three years or till retirement.