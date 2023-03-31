Imran Ashraf celebrates son Roham’s birthday

Pakistani actor and model Imran Ashraf Awan and his ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque got divorced a few months back but the couple had decided to celebrate their son Roham Ashraf.

Imran was seen posing with his son Rohaam in a dapper blue two-piece suit, the father son duo were the highlight of the event. Roham’s mother Kiran Ashfaque was all dolled up in an elegant white outfit. The theme of the birthday was famous Marvel character Spider-Man. Roham could be seen holding the knife with both his parents standing beside him. They arranged a designer cake same as the theme with the catoon character’s face and action figures on it.

View this post on Instagram

The couple posted videos and pictures from their beloved’s birthday on their official Instagram account stories. Their family and friends were also invited to the birthday party, who also shared the clicks from the event which were later on reposted by the celebrities.

Earlier, last year, the “Alif Allah Aur Insan” star took to his Instagram to announce the split with his wife, he wrote. “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways.”

“The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham, for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents,” he added.

Ashraf concluded the post by saying, “We request the fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran.”