CJP brushes aside concerns of judges Isa, Aminuddin over suo moto power

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday rejected a judgment made by two Supreme Court (SC) judges, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminuddin Khan, regarding suo moto jurisdiction of the top judge.

In their decision, the judges had called for the postponement of “suo motu” matters until changes were made to Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the country’s top judge to form benches.

Justice Isa and Justice Khan had stated in their 12-page judgment that the Constitution did not give the CJP unilateral and arbitrary power to list cases for hearing, form special benches, and select judges.

Read more: Curative review: PM orders withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa

Justice Isa had also proposed postponing cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution until changes were made to the rules governing the CJP’s discretionary powers.

However, Justice Shahid Waheed, the third member of the bench, did not agree with the view.

The order had been passed in relation to a “suo motu” case about the 2018 regulation of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which proposed awarding 20 additional marks to candidates for memorizing the Holy Quran by heart to obtain MBBS or BDS degrees.

The CJP’s observations were included in a circular issued by SC Registrar Ishrat Ali on the matter.

The CJP said that Justice Isa and Justice Khan’s observations “travel beyond the lis before the court and invoke its suo motu jurisdiction.” He stated that such an “unilateral assumption of judicial power” violated rules established by a five-member judge referred to as the “Enforcement of Fundamental Rights with regard to Independence of Press/Media (PLD 2022 SC 306).”

The CJP added that the power to invoke “suo motu” jurisdiction should be exercised by the Chief Justice on the recommendation of an honorable judge or a learned bench of the court based on the criteria laid down in Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He further stated that any observation made in the judgment regarding the fixation or otherwise of cases should also be disregarded.

Therefore, the CJP instructed the Registrar to issue a circular stating the above legal position.