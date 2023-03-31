Ogra notifies massive reduction in prices of LPG

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday announced a major reduction in the per kg price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to the notification issued, the price of LPG has been reduced by Rs48.78 per kg.

The new price of LPG per kg has been fixed at Rs228.99 , which will be applicable from April 1st.

On the other hand, domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs575 54 paisa from April 1.

The new price of 11.8 kg LPG domestic cylinder has been set at Rs2702 19

A domestic cylinder will be sold at Rs2,702 while commercial cylinder price fixed at Rs10397.