Minister for Water Resources remarks on Indus Water Treaty with India

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah told the National Assembly that India has been given an immediate answer on notice sent to Pakistan regarding Indus Water Treaty.

It is pertinent to note that government of India had sent a notice to Pakistan in January this year seeking modification of the Indus Water Treaty. The notice was sent apparently under Article 12 of the Indus Waters Treaty signed by the two countries in 1960.

Responding to the question answer session, Minister for Water Resources said Pakistan has already responded immediately to the matter of notification sent by India to Pakistan regarding changes in Indus Water Treaty.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed urged the government to allocate 15 percent of GDP to cater population resources.

In the National Assembly, Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah said country’s population has increased which needs water and more dams to produce food.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses on the rivers allocated to the other.

NA Speaker for action against bureaucrats

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf presided over the meeting of the National Assembly. Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the government should take action against the grade-20 officers of the ministries who did not come to answer the questions.

Raja said he would also take action against them.

NA Speaker also sent the issue of non-appearance of the officers to the Privileges Committee.

Later, the National Assembly meeting was adjourned till Saturday 2pm.