Crime, pride and prejudice: The unheard tale of a Katcha dacoit

The Katcha area in Sindh has become a thorn in the side of law enforcement agencies, who have been unable to crack down on the dacoits and their criminal activities. The region’s rugged terrain and dense forests have provided the dacoits with a safe haven, making it difficult for the police to flush them out.

The police have been trying to fight fire with fire, but their efforts have been like pouring water on a duck’s back. The dacoits have been one step ahead of the police, using sophisticated weapons and equipment to evade capture.

In the midst of all, there is an abyss of untold. The police are partisan, there are fights within, as well as external rifts.

Recently, during proceedings on the prevailing law and order situation in upper Sindh, particularly the Sukkur region, the police told the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench that kidnappings for ransom have become a Rs2 billion industry in the province.

The reason the police have not been successful in clearing the area of dacoits is accessibility owing to the rugged terrain.

The court was further told that the dacoits use weapons that are typically used by the armed forces, and that is the reason the police cannot counter them.

So, what is the Katcha area of Sindh, really? How are the criminals settled here going about their lives? And what are the reasons the police have been unable to clear the area of criminals despite repeated operations?

A sprawling jungle covers one side of the Indus Highway facing Garhi Yasin, where Belo Teghani and his tribe are settled.

Garhi Yasin is a small town in Shikarpur district. As one proceeds from the National Highway to the Katcha area of Garhi Yasin, one would find the forest area. A police mobile or an armored personnel carrier cannot enter the woodland because of the extremely uneven ground.

And then a river starts where the forest ends. The law enforcers have to cross the river to reach the small islets that the dacoits have occupied. This is the reason the police have been unable to clear the area of criminals.

Interestingly, these criminals also enjoy all facilities, with some mercy of nature and landscape.

They use groundwater for drinking and washing, wood to cook food, have installed solar panels for power, and a mobile service tower in Ghouspur, Kandhkot enables them to communicate.

This tower provides cellular phone coverage to the residents of Shikarpur and Kandhkot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh police have, once again, planned a grand operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area, but the question is: Will the law enforcers succeed?

In order to get answers to these, and some more, questions, SAMAA Digital paid a visit to the Katcha area and spoke to one of the most notorious dacoits in the area, Belo Teghani.

“This is my land and I have spent my entire life here in the Katcha area. My grandparents also lived here. Our whole family spent our lives in this riverine area. This piece of land belongs to my grandparents,” Belo began.

Belo Teghani told SAMAA Digital that he owned 3,000 to 4,000 acres in the area. “We grow crops here and sell them. Then I have 100 to 150 buffaloes. We sell a buffalo for Rs100,000 to Rs200,000. We are thankful to Allah Almighty,” he narrated about his mode of living apart from the nefarious job he is involved in.

About the multiple allegations and criminal cases against him, Belo denied kidnapping anyone.

“Neither I kidnapped anyone by pretending to be a woman nor did I pick up anyone from the highway. I am not a dacoit. I have been implicated in criminal cases. I am absconding in such a terrain because of the Bijaranis,” he said, explaining the tribal rivalry in the region.

“I have been accused of kidnapping people. But I ask the area SSP and SHO to produce proof before the media that I am doing so. They should tell the people that Belo has kidnapped this person and made ransom calls for his/her release,” he challenged the police’s claims.

Further, elaborating the rivalry, Belo Teghani said his tribe had an old enmity with the Bijaranis.

“In 2001, I was imprisoned in the Sukkur Central Jail with the chief of our tribe, Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani. Ten years after I returned from the prison, the Bijaranis killed my nephew, Nadir. That led to a series of clashes with the Bijaranis in which 10 to 12 of their tribesmen and 14 to 15 from our side were killed and over a hundred injured.”

Belo Teghani further recalled that in 2018, they attacked the Bijaranis again that ended in three of their tribesmen – Suleman Teghani, Qabil Teghani and Luqman Teghani – being killed.

“Several other tribesmen, including myself, sustained injuries. I received a bullet wound in one of my arms,” he recollected.

Belo also accused the local police of conniving with their rivals, the Bijaranis, against the Teghanis.

“To show their performance and grab promotions, the then-SSP Masood Bangash and SHO Naparkot held a press briefing, claiming they killed three dacoits. However, our tribesmen were shot dead by the Bijaranis, not the police,” he claimed.

He also accused the law enforcement agencies of taking orders from the Bijaranis. “The SSP, SP, DSP and even SHOs are appointed on their instructions. They are then asked to carry out raids on the Teghanis,” he alleged.

Belo Teghani told SAMAA Digital that whenever they attempted an attack on the Bijaranis, the police force would arrive at the spot to help out his rivals before they could even fire five shots.

“Our land is worth millions of rupees. If police burn our crops, take away our animals, nobody will tolerate this,” he said categorically.

Umar Tufail was the Shikarpur SSP in 2014. He conducted a raid in this riverine area under the control of the Teghanis.

“He had burnt our houses and taken away our wheat crop. Whenever the police arrive here for a raid, we are forced to flee. But, the police return empty-handed, and only then we come back to our area.”

Self-learned medics

Belo Teghani further said that in case of injuries during clashes, they treat their wounds on their own.

“We follow the traditional ways of treatment. Thanks to Allah Almighty, we recover soon. With time, we have become doctors also. We cannot afford to go outside for treatment because if we do, we will be arrested,” he went on to say.

He appealed to the government for justice. “Do not do injustice with us. Do not frame us in fake cases. Register a case when a crime is committed, but do not treat us unfairly,” he urged.

“My two sons – 12 and 13 - were booked in criminal cases registered at Kot Shahoo and Naparkot police stations. They both are absconding with me. Now tell me how they would spend their lives?” he questioned.