Security forces kill one terrorist in Sibbi IBO: ISPR

The Security forces killed a terrorist and injured two in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area of Noshman, south of Sibi, who were involved in targeting civilians in the area besides harassing coal mine owners.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had initiated an IBO from March 30 onwards to intercept a group of terrorists operating in Noshman, south of Sibi.

The forces, based on credible information, laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving toward their hideout. However, on being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, two others were injured, and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

“Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan,” the ISPR said.