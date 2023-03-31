All about Stormy Daniels, adult film star who got Trump indicted

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has become the first president in history to face criminal charges after being indicted by a grand jury in New York over hush money paid to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, has been in the pornographic film industry for years and claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, a year after he married Melania.

The encounter allegedly took place when the two were introduced at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. Trump invited Daniels to his hotel room for dinner and later asked her to appear on his reality show, ‘The Apprentice’.

Daniels claimed they later had consensual sex and met again in July 2007, but she declined to have sex with him again.

The relationship between the two changed dramatically when Trump was campaigning for the presidency in 2016.

Daniels was negotiating a deal to go public about her sexual encounter with Trump when she received a $130,000 payment as hush money.

The non-disclosure agreement was signed by her lawyer, Keith Davidson, and Trump’s lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, although Trump himself never signed it.

Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen to revoke the agreement, which resulted in Trump’s legal team acknowledging that the NDA could not be enforced as he did not sign it himself. Cohen later pleaded guilty in 2018 to paying hush money to Daniels and a former Playboy model at Trump’s direction and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The New York grand jury indicted Trump for his role in the hush money payment, alleging that his method of repaying Cohen in $35,000 monthly increments was illegal and that he violated state campaign finance laws or falsified business records.

Despite the charges, Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and claims that the payment had nothing to do with his election win. After his indictment, Trump, who has already announced his 2024 presidential bid, called the investigation a “political persecution” and claimed to be “completely innocent”.

Daniels has previously faced off against Republicans and almost ran against Louisiana Senator David Vitter in 2010, following his exposure in a phone call scandal with an escort service. Although she ultimately did not run, Vitter won the election and was re-elected as Louisiana Senator. Top of Form