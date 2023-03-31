Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan

A soldier was martyred during a gun battle that took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said, “Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorist’s location.”

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, it added.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.