Reconstituted SC bench to resume hearing election delay case shortly

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, will resume hearing of a constitutional petition regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP).

Yesterday, the five-member bench was dissolved and reconstituted to four members after Justice Aminuddin Khan disassociated himself from the hearing.

The case hearing would resume today (Friday) at 11:30 am.

On Wednesday, a top court bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa ordered to adjourn the hearing of cases of constitutional importance and suo motu notices.

A three-member bench of the court issued the order in a case of giving grace marks to Hafiz-e-Quran. The nine-page decision was written by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while Justice Shahid Waheed dissented with the decision.

The judgment written by Justice Isa stated that the Constitution and the law do not allow the chief justice to constitute a special bench. There are rules governing petitions filed under Article 184(3).

There are no rules for fixing suo motu cases and setting up benches.

Hence, until such rules are framed, the hearing of important constitutional and suo motu automatic cases should be postponed.