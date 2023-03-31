‘Steep pay cuts forcing PIA pilots to quit’

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza told a Senate panel that a significant number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots wanted to leave the national carrier as a result of massive salary cuts in the form of taxes.

During the briefing by the Civil Aviation Authority (CIA) to the Senate Committee on Aviation about the decline of routes of foreign airlines, PIA’s CEO, Amir Hayat, informed the members that fifteen pilots had recently emigrated and that the Supreme Court had not yet considered an appeal to recruit young male staff for the airline.

The CAA DG stated that 31 international airlines had put in applications to fly to and from Pakistan, including 576 weekly frequencies from all international airports in the country, and that the summer schedule had not experienced a major decrease.

“Around 35% tax was deducted from the salaries of the pilots,” added Murtaza Khaqan.

Urging Saleem Mandviwalla to take up the issue with the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) through the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Hidayatullah remarked that the future of aspiring pilots was in jeopardy.

The Senate special committee discussed the cancellation of licenses for PIA pilots. The Chief of PIA informed the committee that out of 141 pilot licenses declared suspicious by the CAA, 18 were not PIA employees, 18 were terminated from service, 16 were deceased and separated, two pilots were awaiting a decision on their stay orders; and the rest, 87, were later cleared by the CAA.

The issue of PIA employees appointed with fake degrees was also taken up by the committee. The PIA chief stated that individuals found with fake degrees had been penalized with termination. However, the Senate special committee on affected employees restored their appointments.

Senator Hidayatullah stressed that the direction of the Supreme Court should be followed and strictly observed. He declared that no employee appointed on the basis of fake degrees should be reincorporated.