35 killed after floor of Indian temple collapses

At least 35 devotees have been killed while 16 others sustained injuries after they fell into a well at a Hindu temple in India.

The incident occurred in the central city of Indore, when dozens of people in the Beleshwar Mahadev temple fell into the stairway of a large open stepwell— which worshipers can walk down into to reach the water— after the floor underneath them collapsed.

The floor caved-in due to weight of faithful who had flocked to the site on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Ram.

Temples across India were brimming with worshippers to mark the holy day. Hence, a large crowd had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the festival.

Police and rescue teams used ropes and ladders to bring people off the stairwell. The rescue operation was expedited on Thursday night after underwater cameras showed bodies floating in the muddy waters.

In the meantime, authorities have launched an investigation into the mishap.

Stepwells, whose structures vary greatly in size and ornateness, were common architecture in India until the 1800s.

Reportedly, the temple authorities had stopped using the well several years ago and covered it using iron grills and tiles.

Municipal officials directed temple owners to remove the covering, terming the structure “unsafe and unauthorized”, however temple authorities ignored the warning.