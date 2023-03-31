Apple’s next innovation finally set to be revealed at WWDC 2023!

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 5 to June 9 this year. During this time, the company is expected to reveal its much-awaited mixed reality headset.

According to reports, the mixed reality headset is rumored to be equipped with ten cameras and will run on an operating system called realityOS.

Apple’s popular apps, such as Maps and FaceTime, are expected to feature mixed reality versions on the device.

The headset, which is speculated to cost $3,000, was recently demonstrated for top executives at Apple Park.

The device will offer users an augmented view of the world by overlaying digital objects onto real-world surroundings.

Similar to Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch lines, the company plans to release updated versions of the headset in the coming years.

Apple’s Technology Development Group has been showcasing the product to top decision-makers since 2018. While the exact release date of the headset is unknown, it is expected to be launched later this year.

The announcement of the mixed reality headset has been highly anticipated, with experts suggesting that it could revolutionize the technology industry.

With Apple’s strong reputation for innovation, the company’s latest product offering is expected to garner significant attention from consumers and industry leaders alike.