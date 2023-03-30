Saqlain Mushtaq accepts New Zealand’s deal to become consultant

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq accepted New Zealand Cricket’s offer to work with them in the series against Pakistan.

The Kiwis will play five T20 matches and 5 ODI matches in Pakistan, for which they had contacted the ‘‘inventor of Doosra’’.

Saqlain Mushtaq left for United States of America (USA) and finalised the deal with New Zealand Cricket before that.

He had earlier worked with the English side and West Indies, as the spin bowling consultant as well and is known for his brilliant coaching skills.

Saqlain Mushtaq had remained with Pakistan as the head coach during the 2021 World Cup and then his contract was extended for one year after excellent performance.

Under his coaching, Pakistan also reached the final of 2022 T20 World Cup, so he knows most of the Pakistani players very well and closely.

Saqlain Mushtaq will join the team on 12 April whereas the first T20 will be played in Lahore on 14 April.