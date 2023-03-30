Shaheen Afridi signs deal with Nottingham, Saud Shakeel with Yorkshire

Pakistan Cricket Team’s premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi signed a deal with Nottingham for the Vitality Blast T20 Championship whereas Saud Shakeel will represent Yorkshire in First-Class cricket.

The fast bowler had performed very well in the T20 World Cup, as he helped Pakistan reach the final but unfortunately got injured in the final against England.

Nottingham tweeted to welcome the fast bowler in their team whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi also announced that he had joined the English county side.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the team plays aggressive cricket, which suits his style of play so he was looking forward to play for them in the Vitality Blast.

He recently became first captain to successfully lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy for two consecutive seasons.

This season he promoted himself in the batting order as well and led from the front, as he scored a fifty in one of the matches and also performed very well with bat and ball in the final.

On the other hand, Saud Shakeel, the stylist left-hand batter from Karachi, signed a deal with Yorkshire county.

Saud Shakeel made his Test debut against England in 2022 and top scored for Pakistan with 346 runs.

He also scored his maiden century against New Zealand and has already scored 580 runs in just five Test matches.