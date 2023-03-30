Nokia’s new minimalistic design system creates future-proof digital products

Nokia’s recent unveiling of its “Nokia Pure” design system has caused a stir in the tech industry. This move follows the release of a new logo, which the company claims is part of a broader marketing and branding strategy.

The new design system is aimed at creating digital products that will be future-proof, employing various elements and guidelines that focus on a minimal and “fresh” style.

Also read: Meta vows EU privacy tweak after massive fine

Nokia has carefully redesigned the software icons and typefaces, creating flexible strokes that can adjust to different hardware platforms.

The design language extends to onboard illustrations, infographics, and screens that display visualized data feeds and infographics.

Also read: Xiaomi, Warner Bros collaborate to bring Harry Potter-themed smartphone

The company emphasizes simplicity by integrating abstract geometric forms and allowing for adaptability for ease of use and understanding by the end user.

This development is a welcome improvement from Nokia’s previous software offerings, particularly given the significant changes that other UIs have undergone in recent years, such as One UI and Color OS.

Although there is no information on when or where this new UI will be available, it appears that it will initially target future software products and applications.