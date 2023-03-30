Pakistan Weightlifting Federation is not banned: IWF

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revealed on Thursday that they had not banned Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) and they were in contact with the authorities in Pakistan.

The IWF also told in their statement that many letters were written to them by the Federation and the interim committee, which was formed by the government.

They also disclosed that the investigation was also going on about the doping tests, in which Olympian Talha Talib had also tested positive.

IWF told that they currently recognise the Weightlifting Federation in Pakistan, which is recommended by the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA).

They said that the PWF would remain member of the International body, until the investigation is completed.

Pakistan’s Olympian Talha Talib had finished at fifth place in the Tokyo Olympics, even though he had the second best snatch after the first round.

Pakistan’s Weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 but his inclusion in Paris Olympics is in danger due to fear of ban on PWF.